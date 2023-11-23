Ozzy Osbourne has insisted his family will "never in a million years" bring back their reality show.

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker, his wife Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly starred in a fly-on-the-wall MTV show for four seasons until 2005, and while the 74-year-old rocker declared the programme to have been the "best diary", he also admitted it made him "a bit crazy at times".

He added on their family's podcast: “It’s so intrusive in your house.

“At the time, I said I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I want to without being on camera, and they had a camera in there. When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”

Ozzy admitted the show became more "unreal" as time went on, prompting Jack, 38, to say: "That's why I don’t think we’ll ever do another season."

Ozzy pledged: “It won’t happen again. Never in a million years."

His son agreed: "To be honest with you, I don’t think it should."

During the discussion, Kelly, 39, admitted the show had had a "massive negative effect" on her mental health because she constant;y felt judged.

She said: “Imagine having to relive every conversation you’ve ever had throughout a 24-hour period or six month period, and then all of a sudden people are judging everything you’ve said.

“You’re just like, ‘Wait I just thought I was having a normal conversation, now this person hates me.’ It’s crazy. It just made me so insecure.”

The Black Sabbath frontman recently dismissed suggestions 'The Osbournes' had been scripted.

His co-host on SiriusXM show 'Ask Ozzy', Billy Morrison observed: "One of the reasons 'The Osbournes' was as big as it was is because it was the first time anyone had just gone film it as it is warts and all.

"I think that's the only way to really do it because now, the shows, I'm not gonna mention any names, they're not warts and all. It's all crafted carefully."

Ozzy agreed: "It's scripted now. [Our show] was not scripted at all."

The veteran rocker also recalled being accused of having "sold out" when he agreed to the MTV series.

He said: "People were saying to me, 'Have you sold out?' and all this. I'm in the entertainment game. "