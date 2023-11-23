Eric McCormack's wife Janet Holden has filed for divorce after more than 26 years of marriage.

Hollywood director Janet filed documents to divorce the 'Will and Grace' actor - who portrayed Will Truman in the NBC sitcom - in court on Wednesday (22.11.23).

According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, Janet cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for her break up from 60-year-old Eric, who she married in 1997.

The pair - who met on the set of TV show 'Lonesome Dove' in 1994 - have one child, 21-year-old son Finnigan Holden McCormack, and Janet is said to be seeking spousal support.

It is also claimed she wants to "end the court's ability to award Eric spousal support".

The pair have made several public appearances this year, including at the opening night after-party for play 'The Cottage' on Broadway in New York City, in July.

In 2007, Eric told how Janet was "different" to the actresses he had dated in the 90s, because she "wore jeans and drove a pick-up truck".

He told The Guardian newspaper: "I met my wife, Janet, in 1994 on the set of a TV series.

"She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different.

"She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck."

In 1998, Janet admitted there was "a little bit of mystery and danger" about her and Eric's relationship when they first hooked up.

She added to PEOPLE: "Which was fun."

As well as being best known for 'Will and Grace', Eric has also played Grant MacLaren in Netflix's 'Travelers', and he starred as Dr. Daniel Pierce in TNT crime drama 'Perception'.