Kourtney Kardashian did tell her mom Kris Jenner and her family she was pregnant before her big reveal holding up a sign at her husband Travis Barker's concert.

On this week's episode of 'The Kardashians', it was revealed that her famous siblings actually found out the couple's baby news on April 27, two months before they revealed to the world that she was expecting in June by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at a Blink-182 show in Los Angeles.

In a previous episode this season, her sister Khloe Kardashian said: "My mom found out on the news. She wasn't very happy."

Kris then added: "I thought I was being Punk'd."

After telling her youngest son Reign, eight, that she was pregnant with son Rocky Thirteen - who arrived into the world on November 1 - Kourtney said in a confessional: "I am five months pregnant. I have not told most people. I’ve told my closest friends, my family, my kids, and I had told my mom pretty early on."

Kourtney - who also has Mason, 13, and Penelope, 11, with ex-partner Scott Disick - gave her siblings envelopes with an ultrasound inside as momager Kris, 68, filmed.

Kendall Jenner, 28, didn't believe her at first and reacted: "You’re lying,"

Kris, who found out right at the start, said: "She’s not lying."

Kourtney - who went through failed IVF attempts - then reveals that she conceived naturally.

She said: "It just happened naturally."

Kim Kardashian, 43, said in a confessional: "The fact that she got pregnant is such a beautiful thing. It’s what’s meant to be."

Khloe, 39, gushed: "I am so so so happy that this happened for her."

As well as her own kids, Travis has Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.