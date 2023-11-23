Specsavers has sent glasses to astronauts in space.

The eyewear brand has launching a pair of frames into space as the NASA team is still hunting for missing tools dropped by astronauts working on the International Space Station (ISS) 2,550 miles above the earth.

Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara had dropped the bag while fixing a solar panel, and it was later spotted orbiting our planet by astronomers on the ground.

On Wednesday (22.11.23) afternoon, Specsavers looked to help out the search as a pair of glasses took off from Sheffield in the UK.

Spokesperson Lisa Hale said: "We go to infinity and beyond to help everyone with their vision, and when we say everyone, we mean EVERYONE, no matter where they are.”

The frames have boldly gone where no glasses have gone before, in "one small SPEC for man, one giant leap for vision kind".

The latest twist comes after a wild development when Japanese astronaut Satoshia Furukawa accidentally snapped the tool bag as he was trying to photograph Mount Fuji from the ISS as it passed his home nation.

Moghbeli later told mission control: "In the most improbable of events, Satoshi was actually… taking photos of Mount Fuji and also captured a nice photo of a lost item, the nice crew lock bag from yesterday.

"It wanted to see Mount Fuji, I guess.”