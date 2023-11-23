Two thirds of global businesses are using generative AI in the workplace.

According to a new study, 67 per cent of companies are making use of some form of artificial intelligence with 38 per cent of those only doing so over the past year.

The study from tech and business trading company O'Reilly - which surveyed over 2,800 technology professionals - also revealed that more of the participants spoke favourably of the technology, crediting it with improving productivity.

The company's COO Mary Treseler said: "We are far from reaching the peak of what generative AI can achieve, and organisations still have time to invest in the critical skills development required to be at the forefront of the AI revolution.”

Over half of businesses believe generative AI tools will lead to an overall boost, while just 4 per cent believe the technology could be a threat to their jobs.

Some of the areas benefiting from generative AI include data analysis, programming, and customer-facing applications.

Meanwhile, the organisation noted areas like marketing and copy writing will also benefit.

However, 38 per cent of those surveyed are worried about legal issues, compliance and risk with the technology.