Eva Longoria is glad she didn't grow up with the "pressures" of social media.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star, 48, says it's unfortunate that young women often compare themselves to others because of "unattainable images" on sites like Instagram and TikTok.

She told People magazine: "For me, I was lucky not to grow up in a time of social media. I never had that relationship with beauty that I think a lot of young girls grow up with, especially today, with the pressures of it and comparison and trying to keep up with these oftentimes unattainable images."

Eva has never needed to look up to anyone else as a role model because the women in her life are so inspiring.

She said: "I come from a family of independent, strong women. I didn't have to look far for those role models.

"My mom raised four girls, one child with special needs, had a full-time job, had dinner on the table every day at six, was at every band practice, cheerleading practice, everything.

"And so for me, it's like, 'Wow.' I always think, 'I'm not doing enough in my life!'"

Eva recently declared that confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear.

She told Cosmopolitan: "I'm really cliché, but I think beauty comes from within. I think there's nothing more beautiful than when a confident, smart, secure woman walks into the room.”

The 'Tell It Like a Woman' actress believes growing up as the “ugly duckling” changed her outlook on beauty.

She said: "My mom taught me that, so even though I grew up as the ugly duckling of my family, I didn't have a bad relationship with beauty. What it taught me was don't depend on it. I knew I was going to be the smart one, I knew I was going to be the funny one, so even though I'm on the 'Most Beautiful List' or an Ambassador for L’Oréal, it doesn't solely define me."

The Texan native says less is more when it comes to makeup and is embracing her natural beauty.

She added: "My favourite beauty era is right now. I'm going through a very natural phase; I love less makeup and less styling on the hair. I'm from Texas, so I've been through many phases of lots of makeup and then being on red carpets, with up-dos and hair extensions – I'm kind of done with it all now. I'm into more 'no makeup makeup', which is actually harder to do."