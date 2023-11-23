The Prince and Princess of Wales will take the place of King Charles and Queen Camilla at this month's Royal Variety Performance.

The 75-year-old monarch has yet to attend the annual entertainment gala benefiting the Royal Variety Charity since becoming sovereign, with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh sitting in the Royal Box at London's Royal Albert Hall last year.

However, it's been confirmed that Prince William and Catherine will attend on November 30, due to the king and queen having another function in Dubai at the Cop28 Climate Change Summit.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel are also confirmed to be attending the Royal Variety Performance.

The charity announced on X - formerly Twitter - that: "We are thrilled that The Prince and Princess of Wales will be our special guests at Royal Variety Performance. We are excited too that The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel will be joining us on November 30."

Bradley Walsh is hosting this year.

There will be performances by the likes of Cher, McFly, Melanie C and Ben Foster, Paloma Faith, Rick Astley, Zara Larsson, Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn, and many more.

The National Anthem will be played The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Band of the Welsh Guards and the National Youth Choir.

Meanwhile, the king just honoured K-pop stars BLACKPINK at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

The South Korean girl group - Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa - were among around 170 guests invited to the glittering event in London hosted by Charles and Camilla in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s state visit to the UK, and during a speech, the monarch gave a shoutout to the band for their environmental advocacy work.

Charles told the guests: "It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

"I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars."