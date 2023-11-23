Kyle Richards stopped drinking because she "couldn't afford" to get "depressed" amid her marriage breakdown.

The 54-year-old reality star confirmed in July that she and Mauricio Umansky were separating after 13 years of marriage, and in a teaser for an upcoming episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', she admitted she had changed her lifestyle to try and feel better about herself.

In the clip, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais confronted Kyle after she was spotted without her wedding ring, and she said: “I’m exercising and not drinking because guess what, even if I have two glasses of wine, the next day I feel down and depressed. I can’t afford to be depressed right now.”

In Wednesday's (22.11.23) episode, Sutton had spoken to Kyle about the rumours about her marriage, prompting her "thick and thin" friend to say: "Bring it on babe. “I'm happy to answer any of your questions.”

However, she then abruptly left the house and Sutton later admitted she was concerned about the actress, noting how she had got "very thin" and had been exercising for three hours at a time.

She said: “I haven’t seen her wedding band. I don’t know, I don’t know what it is...

“Kyle is acting in a way that I've never seen. Now, we have a rumor in the tabloids about Mo cheating. So I just feel like when there's all of these numbers it adds up to something ... something’s wrong.”

But the pair later had another row, leaving Sutton baffled about why her friend wouldn't open up.

She said: “Kyle is supposed to be my friend and you're using words that you know will cut me to the core...

“I'm not sure why Kyle can't confide in me or maybe anyone. Friends confide in one another. They give back to one another. This friendship is a farce.”

Kyle and Mauricio - who have children Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia together - confirmed they were separating earlier this year, but have stressed they are not planning to divorce.