Brad Pitt is reportedly planning a massive joint birthday bash with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The ‘Fight Club’ actor and the jewellery designer – who have been dating for a year – have their birthdays one day apart next month, with Brad set to turn 60 on 18 December and Ines getting ready to celebrate her 31st on the 19th.

A source told the DailyMail.com: “A joint birthday, Christmas, New Year’s-type celebration is in the works.

“And also, since Brad is turning 60, something might be brewing for that.”

Despite the apparent birthday plans, a source said the pair are nowhere near getting married as they are “perfectly happy” enjoying having “fun”.

The insider added: “Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future.

“Brad isn’t gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them.

“No one is pressuring anyone to move fast, no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun and exciting and always seems new.

“Brad has no worries when he is with Ines, they just seem to work and are a fun couple.”

Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumours in November 2022 when they were spotted looking intimate at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

In December they were spotted together at Brad’s 59th birthday and they saw in the New Year together on holiday in Cabo San Lucas.

In August, Ines was spotted wearing a necklace with a ‘B’ pendant, and Brad is said to now introduce her to people as his “girlfriend”.

Their romance came amid Brad’s bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 48, over the French vineyard they once jointly owned.

It also started two months after Ines announced her split from ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor Paul Wesley, 41, to whom she was married for three years.