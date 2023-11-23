Travis Kelce’s mum is planning on treating her family to Thanksgiving treats after he admitted he was facing a holiday eating KFC alone.

Donna Kelce, 71, announced her menu options as it emerged her 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player son won’t be holidaying with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, 33, as she will be in Brazil over the break.

The football mum – who also has 36-year-old NFL star son Jason Kelce – told Us Weekly about how she’s “not a good cooker” and plans to bake cinnamon rolls instead.

She said: “They’re always my favourite, my go-to. I only can do it a couple (of) times a year because they’re so sugary. So we’ve got rolls, we have muffins, cookies, things like that.”

Donna added that her loved ones will “go get a ham” as they are “not particularly fond of turkey”.

Travis – whose relationship with Taylor was confirmed she was spotted cheering him on at The Arrowhead Stadium on 23 September next to his mum Donna – admitted about his holiday plans on his and Jason’s ‘New Heights’ podcast: “I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.”

Jason, who lives in Pennsylvania with wife Kylie Kelcie, 31, and daughters Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and eight-month-old Bennett, then invited his brother to their Thanksgiving celebration.

The Philadelphia Eagles player said: “If you want to make a quick trip you’re welcome at the house. We’ll have plenty of food.”

Jason added Travis is usually a “super picky” eater and would end the holiday “in tears” as a kid while their dad Ed Kelce “screamed” at him to finish his food.

Travis, who lives in Missouri, was rumoured to be planning on spending Thanksgiving with Taylor, but the Grammy-winning singer is seemingly staying in South America for her ‘Eras Tour’ as she flew to São Paulo on Tuesday (21.11.23) and will kick off performances there on Friday.

Her decision to stay was said to be due to her feeling overwhelmed by the death of a young fan last week at one of her gigs in Brazil’s blistering heat.