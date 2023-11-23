Kevin Costner is said to have partied on Sir Richard Branson’s island to recover from his divorce battle.

‘The Bodyguard’ star, 68, settled his split with his former partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, in September after they fought over her living in his mansion as well as child support payments and accusations she cleared their family home of valuables before she moved out.

A source told Page Six Kevin was on 73-year-old Sir Richard’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for the Necker Cup, the annual tennis tournament dubbed the “world’s most exclusive pro-am tennis event”.

Sources said Kevin “seemed in high spirits and more interested in looking to the future” than dwelling on his bitter split from his wife of 19 years Christine.

One guest told Page Six about Kevin: “He was talking to other guests about his upcoming movie projects, and he even screened part of his latest movie. He’s so nice!”

Kevin reportedly took part in all the activities around the tennis tournament and took to the court to play a few games.

He is also said to have enjoyed scuba diving and sailing and attended nightly dinners with the other celebrities including Michael Bolton, Jewel, Emma Watson and tennis greats Genie Bouchard and Mike Bryan.

Virgin tycoon Sir Richard was said to have been the “epitome of the ultimate host” and apparently took a team on a catamaran race and windsurfed.

Guests are said to have paid as much as $100,000 to visit the island and play with the best tennis stars in the world were also said to have played pickle ball and attended an ‘End of the World Party’.

Kevin’s divorce fight ended with him agreeing to pay handbag designer Christine more child support than their pre-nuptial agreement stated.