Eric McCormack’s wife Janet Holden has reportedly filed for divorce from the ‘Will and Grace’ actor.

The 60-year-old star – famed for playing Will on the NBC sitcom – is said to have been hit by the filing on Wednesday (22.11.23), which brought to an end his 26-year marriage.

TMZ reported: “According to new legal documents Janet is going with the boilerplate ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split and she does not list a date of separation.

“Janet is seeking spousal support and she wants to end the court’s ability to award Eric spousal support. They do not have any minor children together as their only son is 21 years old.”

Janet is said not to have listed her date of separation from the actor.

Golden Globe nominee Eric met Janet on the set of the show ‘Lonesome Dove’, on which she was an assistant director.

Eric told The Guardian in 2007 he was “just coming out of a relationship and not to be trusted” when he met her, while Janet has said she “wasn’t too keen” on her future husband when they first net.

But Eric added he felt Janet was “different” because she “wore jeans” and “drove a pick-up truck”, and he “managed to convince her” to date him.

The couple kept their romance a secret due to Janet’s job, with Eric telling People in 1998 the “mystery and danger” of their romance was “fun”.

In 1995, the couple went public with their relationship and married two years later and had son Finnigan in July 2002.

Eric played Will Truman on ‘Will and Grace’ from 1998 to 2006 and made a comeback to the role from 2017 to 2020.