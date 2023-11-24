Beyoncé has been helped by her six-year-old daughter Rumi to release a preview of her upcoming concert film.

The ‘Queen Bey’ singer, 42, is set to put out her ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ documentary and in selfie-type footage included in the project she’s seen telling her little girl she is going to tell her one of the secrets of showbiz.

Mum-of-three Beyoncé, who has Rumi and her twin brother Sir, as well as daughter Blue Ivy, 11, with her rapper husband Jay-Z, 53, tells her kid in the newly-released clip: “Rumi, now I’ll teach you a trick. You gotta turn it to the side.”

Rumi is heard exclaiming: “Side!” as the phone turns, before Beyoncé says: “Yeah, there we go.”

The preview was shared during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (23.11.23), at which Grammy-winner Beyoncé wished her fans a happy holiday.

She said in a pre-recorded video message: “Hey, it’s Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honoured to share with you first look at the new ‘Renaissance’ film trailer.”

She added about her upcoming film: “We are creating our own world. This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me.”

Beyoncé adds in the trailer for the movie: “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough.

“To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

An official summary of the film says: “‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour’, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Beyoncé is set to hold two premieres for her ‘Renaissance’ film – one in Los Angeles on 25 November and a world premiere in London on the 30th of this month, before it is in cinemas from 1 December.