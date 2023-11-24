Erin Foster is pregnant.

The 41-year-old actress celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday (23.11.23) by revealing she and husband Simon Tikhman - are expecting their first child, and she later confirmed they have a little girl on the way.

Erin shared a photo in which she showed off her baby bump in a white top and baggy black trousers while Simon sat on the grass looking up at her and captioned her Instagram post: "It feels like we need something positive right now, so I'd like to offer something. I'm pregnant!"

Her husband commented: "Me too!"

The 'Barely Famous' star later confirmed on her and sister Sara Foster's podcast, 'The World's First Podcast', that she is having a baby girl and has already chosen her name.

The happy couple have been inundated with congratulatory messages from their famous friends.

Jennifer Garner wrote: “Erin!!!! Such welcome, happy news!! Congratulations!(sic)"

Gigi Hadid simply exclaimed: “YAY!!!!!(Sic)"

And Karlie Kloss shared a string of emojis including hearts and prayers as she wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS @erinfoster @simontikhman (sic)"

Stylist Rachel Zoe "started crying immediately" when she heard the news.

She added alongside a number of heart emojis: "I am so happy I any breathe @erinfoster @simontikhman (sic)"

Erin - who is the daughter of musician David Foster and his ex-wife Rebecca Dyer - previously gushed about the "perfect" wedding day she and Simon had enjoyed on New Year's Eve 2019.

Speaking about their nuptials in Nashville, she told People magazine: “I’m really happy with the way that I looked and the way the venue looked. I’m really happy with the ceremony. Honestly, it was my perfect wedding and I really think people had so much fun."

But she insisted being married was more important than just their wedding day.

She added: “I think as women, your whole life is built around your wedding day, and you really should focus much more on the marriage that’s going to come after it.

“So, Simon and I have been paying attention to the kind of relationship that we have and the marriage we’re gonna have, and that’s so much more important than a wedding.

"And so when the wedding was over, we weren’t depressed that the best day of our lives was over. We were so excited that we were starting. That’s probably the better place to be coming from.”