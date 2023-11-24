Brigitte Nielsen feels like her marriage to Sylvester Stallone marriage "never even happened".

The 60-year-old actress became engaged to the 'Rocky' star while they were working on the fourth movie in the boxing franchise and they tied the knot in late 1985. The marriage lasted for two years before collapsing in 1987 and Brigitte now feels totally removed from her relationship with the Hollywood action hero.

She told PEOPLE: " [My marriage] to Sylvester Stallone was so long ago. I never think about him. Sometimes it feels like it never even happened.

"I have no idea what that guy is up to. You move on, you know? You're so busy doing other things that it can be like, 'Wait, what was his name again?'"

Brigitte still works in Hollywood despite stepping back from acting in recent years and she admits she does miss it a lot.

She added: I totally miss acting. I still get a lot of action scripts, and I'm actually producing an action movie. But I would love to do something that's a comedy, something fun and upbeat that that's not on location in Thailand for six months. I don't know if that exists or would come my way, but I'm open to everything."

Stallone previously called his relationship with Brigitte a "form of insanity" when he recalled seeing her on TV backin 2008 when he was at home with his wife Jennifer Flavin, who he married 10 years after his divorce from Brigitte.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I thought I was watching an old home movie. I sat on the sofa with Jennifer and of course, she pauses it and says: 'What were you thinking?' I go, 'I wasn't. It was an out-of-body experience. I've concluded that love is a temporary form of insanity and we should cut each other some slack.

"I consider my life 10 per cent on target, and 90 per cent mistakes. But those 10 per cent counted."