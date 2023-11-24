Katie Price was forced to seek medical attention after her eye starting bleeding due to stress.

The 45-year-old former glamour model has revealed she was left horrified after her nine-year-old daughter Bunny pointed out she had blood seeping from her eye and she rushed to the doctor where she was told she'd suffered an eye haemorrhage.

Speaking on her 'The Katie Price Show' podcast, the TV star explained: "I woke up to get Bunny ready for school at seven in the morning. She was going: 'Mum, mum, your eye's bleeding'. I said: 'What do you mean, my eye's bleeding?' She went: 'It is, inside your eye'. And I thought: 'Is she winding me up?' cos she's always pranking me.

"And then I looked in the mirror and I was like: 'What [has] happened to my eye?' I thought I can't leave my eye like this, I don't know what it is, I've never seen it before in my life, what's it bleeding and what's happened? I just woke up like this."

Katie went on to explain the condition is likely to have been caused by stress. She added: "I've had a haemorrhage in my eye and I said, 'Well, what causes it?' Stress can cause it. There are a lot of stresses behind the scenes in my life, like, not work stuff. I love the work, but other stuff that I'm deal dealing with. Everyone has stresses, I just wish my stress didn't show in my eye."

During the podcast, Katie also revealed how her daughter Bunny went on an online spending spree after figuring out how to use her mum's card to buy things on discount site Temu.

Katie explained she didn't realise until her card got blocked while she was attempting to use it on a day out in London. She said: "Let me tell you why [my card] wasn't working - I have someone called Bunny Hayler, my nine-year-old daughter, who's onto the site called Temu and she's connected my card to Temu.

"So when my card is unlocked in the app, she knows how to order stuff, so I have to keep locking it. So when you keep locking and unlocking it, sometimes it can take two to five minutes to register.

"So there were are at a busy [tube] station and I'm like ... 'It's fine - it only takes a minute' but this particular day it took about 10 minutes for it to unlock.

"So by the time we went on and got a ticket and came back, my card was working again but it was too late. That was the start."