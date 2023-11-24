Sofia Vergara has slammed rumours she's had cosmetic surgery - insisting she just looks different because she's "ageing".

The 51-year-old 'Modern Family' has admitted having Botox injections around her eyes and in her neck and undergoing microneedling treatments on her face - but Sofia is adamant she hasn't gone under the knife despite what Internet trolls may say.

She told Glamour magazine: "Sometimes I read messages - I avoid reading comments because, for what? It's usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous.

"I read it and it's like, ''She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn't even look like her anymore.'' And I'm thinking, It's not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on! I always want to say, 'No, it's called ageing! It's called f****** I'm old! That's why I look different!"

Sofia went on to explain she does try to take care of looks as much as she can without having surgery. She added: "I do little things here and there. I do a lot of micro-needling when I can. Also, I don't have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more s***. But I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea.

"I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don't need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can't. And products. I like products."

She went on to confess a lot of her issues stem from sun damage after going without SPF when she was younger.

Sofia added: "In the '90s, when I started realising that sunblock was so important for your face for aging. I did a lot of damage to myself with the sun because living in South America, in Colombia, we don't even have seasons. It's all year long sun."

Sofia previously expressed her distaste for cosmetic surgery - insisting she worries women in Los Angeles are all starting to look the same after having so many procedures.

She told Esquire magazine: "L.A. is crazy. The women all look the same now. That thing with the cheeks. Like Madonna. Who do they think they're fooling? It doesn't make them look young. You end up looking like a freak."