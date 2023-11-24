Scientists have been left speechless after a high-energy particle has fallen to Earth.

Named after the Japanese goddess Amaterasu, the cosmic ray was one of the highest energy rays ever detected. Scientists believe that the particle has an energy greater than 240 exa-electron volts (EeV) and was only lesser than the famous 'Oh-My-God' particle' that was recorded in 1991 at a whopping 320 EeV.

Associate professor at Osaku Metropolitan Univeristy Toshihiro Fujii admitted that he believed the detection "must have been a mistake" due to how high its energy was.

He told Sky News: "It showed an energy level unprecedented in the last three decades."

The Amaterasu particle appears to have come from the Local Void, which is an empty space just on the boarder of the Milky Way galaxy.

Research professor at the University of Utah's Department of Physics and Astronomy John Matthews was also baffled by the recording, as he explained that there was nothing in the void that could have produced such a high-energy burst.

He said: "You should be able to point to where they come from in the sky.

"But in the case of the Oh-My-God particle and this new particle, you trace its trajectory to its source and there's nothing high energy enough to have produced it.

"That's the mystery of this - what the heck is going on?"