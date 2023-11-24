Amazon staff have gone on strike on Black Friday.

British employees of the multinational tech giant and web store - which holds its annual massive discount sale around the world on the day after Thanksgiving - have decided that it is time to "stand up" to the bosses at the multi-billion dollar corporation.

GMB official Amanda Gearing told BBC News: "Today will go down as a turning point in Amazon's history. Working people who make Amazon's business model possible stand up to demand their share of the company's enormous wealth.

"Despite that, Amazon bosses are desperate to claim it will be business as usual for Amazon and their customers this Black Friday."

An Amazon spokesperson said the firm regularly reviewed its pay "to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits".

They said: "By April 2024, our minimum starting pay will have increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour, depending on location - that's a 20% increase over two years and 50% since 2018. We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it's their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career!"

"The truth is that today will see the largest day of industrial disruption in Amazon's history."