Dame Joan Collins isn't fazed by the 32-year age gap she has with her husband.

The 90-year-old actress tied the knot with Hollywood producer Percy Gibson, 58, in 2002 and insisted that despite their age gap, they are both very much still on the "same wavelength".

She told FoxNews Digital: "It's just a number! First of all, we were great pals before we got married. We worked together on a play… We enjoyed each other’s company. We hung out together. And we saw each other the following year. We wrote love letters – it was a gradual thing. And we realized that we were very much on the same wavelength."

The former 'Dynasty' star - who was initially married to Maxwell Reed from 1952 until 1956, Anthony Newley from 1963 until the early 1970s, then to Ron Klass until the early 1980s and tied the knot with Pete Holm in 1985 but split from him just two years later - went on to describe her current husband as a "really nice" person, unlike, as she suggested, her previous romances.

She said: "He is a really nice, kind, grounded person. Many of the people that I’ve been with – and I’m not going to specify which ones – have been either neurotic, slightly unbalanced, or gotten into different things."

The Hollywood star has had a long career in film but insisted just recently that despite her age, she has no plans to retire.

Speaking on the BBC Two series 'Louis Theroux Interviews', she said: "Why should I be defined by a number? I want to work and I like to work.”

I am slowing down. Compared to what I was doing in ‘Dynasty’, I’m a snail I’ll keep working if I’m asked.”