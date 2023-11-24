Gwyneth Paltrow is "in the thick" of the perimenopause.

The 51-year-old actress is "so glad" that there is a wider discussion now around the women's issue than there was in her mother's generation and revealed that she is now enduring the "rollercoaster" transitional period as she gave out her advice to other women going through the same.

She told People: "I'm glad that there is a big change in the culture and women are talking about this now. Because in my mother's generation that was not the case whatsoever. I'm really in the thick of perimenopause, so it's quite a roller coaster and my best advice is that every woman really needs to contemplate what is the right way for her.

"For me, I've been really trying to focus on having a very well-functioning gut and liver so that these excess hormones can be flushed out of the body and cause less symptoms."

The Goop founder - who has daughter Apple, 19, and 17-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - went on to add that she initially thought it was "strange" that there was nowhere she could go to discuss her problems before realising that there were "a lot of great options" out there as she insisted the menopause is "nothing" to shy away from.

She said: "I just thought it was so strange that there was nowhere that I could go to understand if everything I was going through was normal. Now I'm getting my period every 18 days, or whatever came up. So now we're trying to just talk about it more.

"There are a lot of great options available, whether it's HRT or different supplements, but I'm just glad everybody's talking about it because it used to be so full of shame and it's just another chapter for us. It's nothing to be hidden. I think it's great, and I'm so happy that there's a community now, and that there are these great startups springing up."