Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is said to have accused two ­people of raising “concerns” about her son Archie’s skin colour.

The former ‘Suits’ actress, 42, and her husband Prince Harry, 39, caused a storm in 2021 during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in which they alleged one member of the Royal Family – who they refused to name – enquired about “how dark” their boy’s “skin might be when he’s born”.

Writer Omid Scobie, 42, who has been dubbed ‘Meghan’s cheerleader’, has now reportedly included in his upcoming book ‘Endgame’ a claim that the Duchess wrote private letters to King Charles in which she named two members of the royal household she claims took part in “conversations” about Archie’s skin tone.

The Sun has also reported the identity of the alleged pair has not been disclosed in the tome, which is due out on Tuesday (28.11.23), but which has been leaked to the newspaper.

It added Omid claims in the book he knows the names of the two people – but says: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

The Sun added it is not known if the second accused person is a member of the Royal Family or someone who works for ‘The Firm’, but stated they are a member of the Royal Household.

Both names are said to appear in letters shared between the Duchess and the then-Prince Charles in the spring of 2021, in the wake of her and Harry’s chat with Oprah.

The Duchess told the chat show icon comments about Archie’s skin colour were made during “several conversations”.

She refused to name any names, saying: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

While promoting his memoir ‘Spare’, which came out in January, Harry denied the couple had made any accusations of “racism” against the Royal Family – instead saying it had been a case of “unconscious bias”.