Pixie Lott has revealed her baby son’s name.

The 32-year-old ‘Mama Do’ singer had the youngster last month with her husband Oliver Cheshire, 35, but they have kept his moniker secret until now.

Pixie announced it alongside a photo posted on her Instagram on Friday (24.11.23) showing her and her partner outside his christening service, which she captioned: “Albert Charles Cheshire. It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you.”

Pixie and Oliver married at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire in a lavish ceremony last summer.

The singer then revealed she was expecting, and was six months pregnant.

Pixie, who is a regular on ‘The Voice Kids’, previously revealed her fellow singer Jessie J, who had a baby boy in May, has been giving her parenting advice.

She told The Sun: “Jessie J is like super mum.

“She looks amazing so quickly after giving birth and during her pregnancy she was still performing right until the end so she is my inspiration.

“I really admire what she has done. She seems to have handled it like supermomma.

“Jessie reached out and we have spoken and she has said if there’s anything I need or want to talk about that she is there for me which is lovely.”