Catherine, Princess of Wales is said to “jokingly shiver” when she hears the name Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 41-year-old royal is also described as “cold” in an upcoming book titled ‘Endgame’ by Omid Scobie, 41, who has been dubbed ‘Meghan’s cheerleader’.

Leaked sections of the tome, due out Tuesday (28.11.23) say there has been “almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries” between the princess and duchess since 2019.

A source is quoted in the book saying: “(Catherine) was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children… but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews.”

The insider was referring to chats including the bombshell sit-down the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, 39, gave to Oprah Winfrey after they relocated from Britain to the US and their interviews in their ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix series.

Omid also says in his book there is “no going back” for her and Duchess Meghan.

In one chapter, he says Catherine has had elocution lessons in a bid to become more like the late Queen Elizabeth.

He says: “Kate has learned what is paramount for survival in the system: vanishing into your role, giving away nothing, and allowing yourself to embody what the public sees in you.

“And with those elocution lessons, the Princess of Wales even sounds a bit like her former boss: polished, regal, and appropriately distant.”

Omid adds Catherine did nothing to support Duchess Meghan when she joined the royal family.

Among the stories about what sparked the pair’s alleged rift is one that said the duchess made Catherine cry over the choice of her daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress for Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding.

Reports in the UK said Meghan made Catherine cry, but Meghan then told Oprah Winfrey it was the other way around.

‘Endgame’ is the follow up to Omid’s ‘Finding Freedom’ book about Harry and Meghan’s so-called “Megxit” from the royal family.