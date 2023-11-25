Taylor Swift has reportedly reached out to the family of Ana Clara Benevides.

Ana, 23, died at Taylor's gig at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro during Brazil’s heatwave earlier this month and Taylor's team is said to be secretly in contact with her grieving family.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "If she makes her actions public, she’s seen as using the situation for her own gain, but if she keeps quiet, people start accusing her of being cold.

"Right now Twitter is awash with claims she and her team have turned a blind eye to the tragedy but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

"Taylor’s inner circle have privately reached out to offer their support in any way that they can. Everyone from the top down are shaken by the tragedy.”

And, Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce is said to be comforting the star as she deals with her grief over the death of a fan.

The insider said: "Of course, her team are like her family and have been there for her but Travis really has been her rock.”

After, Ana died Taylor, 33, took to Instagram to write: "I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

"There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”