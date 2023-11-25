Shane Warne's ex-girlfriend has opened up about his devastating death.

Emily Scott dated the cricket star briefly in 2013 after he broke up with Elizabeth Hurley, but they remained friends until his sudden death in 2022 and she admitted finding out he had passed away left her distraught.

She told the Daily Telegraph: "I remember my mum calling me and she was upset and crying and I was crying, it was just so sad. Those types of people leave a lasting impact on you."

The model and DJ attended one Coldplay's concerts with Warne and his children, Brooke, 26, Jackson, 24 and Summer, 20, in London while they were dating, and she said Coldplay's recent tribute to Shane during their Perth concert this month, reminded her about how he was "larger than life".

Lead singer Chris Martin sang: "Friends come, friends go / There are some people you’re just lucky to know. If I could, I’d do it all again / Thanks for everything, Shane."

Shane was laid to rest in his native Australia after passing away suddenly during a holiday in Thailand.

He was later remembered at his beloved St Kilda Football Club in Moorabbin, in a service attended by 80 mourners including his three children and retired Australia cricket captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke and former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

An autopsy that took place following Warne's passing confirmed that the cricketer died from natural causes.

Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement: "Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."