Emma Roberts is so "grateful" to be a mother.

The 32-year-old actress has two-year-old son Rhodes with former partner Garrett Hedlund and while she has been guarded about her relationship with her son since giving birth, took to social media on Thanksgiving (23.11.23) to share a rare photo of the two of them.

She captioned the Instagram post: "Grateful [red heart emoji].

Earlier this year, the 'Wild Child' star jokingly called out her mother Kelly for sharing a picture of Rhodes on social media without her permission.

Emma reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Kelly joked about the incident on her own page, writing: "The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touche."

When Emma was pregnant, she was trying to keep the news "low-key" but ended up joking that signing her mother up to social media was the "worst thing" she ever did because the news of her pregnancy eventually leaked out via Kelly.

Emma said: "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination.

"You have to understand about my mom, she doesn't own a computer and she had a flip phone until about three years ago. For Mother's Day, I got her an iPhone, because I was like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage.' It was such a lovefest, and it was the worst thing I ever did."

Emma explained her mother started replying to fan DMs on Instagram and said: "It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn't get to her, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DMed her and ask her to please stop.

"She was like, 'Thank you so much for the well wishes, we are so excited'. My friends were sending me screengrabs, it was like unbelievable. And then when I said to her, 'Mom you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it.' And I said, 'No I didn't...' She was like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"