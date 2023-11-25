Sharon Osbourne has had to dismiss men for "taking advantage" of the young girls in her team.

The 71-year-old star alleged that she has employed a number of men over the years who have taken an interest in her female employees and claimed that she had caught some of them "abusing" younger members of staff.

She told The Sunday Mirror: "The amount of men that have worked for me that have been looking for those young girls. [One employee] has worked for me 40 years and the times I have fired men taking advantage of her, abusing her, and trying to ply her with drink."

The former 'X Factor' judge was then asked if she had ever had her own moment which could have been part of the #MeToo movement but insisted that never happened to her because she was "too threatening" as a young woman.

She said: "Never… I was too threatening. I’ve never wanted to be shown as vulnerable. When I started there were no other women managers in this genre. It’s tough. That’s why people go, ‘She’s so this, so that’. But you have to be, otherwise, people eat you up. It’s survival."

Meanwhile, Sharon has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, since 1982 and has Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and 38-year-old Jack with him and revealed what she thinks is the secret to a long marriage more than 40 years after she tied the knot.

She said: "It's acceptance – learning you are not going to change anyone as that’s what you love.

"I adore him. Ozzy is what rock ’n’ roll is all about. He’s wild, he’s fabulous, he’s like an uncaged animal!"