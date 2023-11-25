Dominic Fike would struggle to date a fan.

The 27-year-old singer was in a relationship with model Hunter Schafer, 24 but split from her earlier this year after more than 18 months of dating and revealed that although he would just like to have "someone nice", he wouldn't be able to commit to someone who is already a fan of his.

Speaking on YouTube series 'Chicken Shop Date', he said: "Anyone who’s nice to me. A smile is all it takes nowadays really. I don’t think I could date a fan. I don’t think I would date a fan."

The 'Mama's Boy' singer also revealed that he has a few tattoos of exes inked onto his skin.

He said: "I do [have] a couple. Those are the coolest tattoos!"

In July, the 'Mona Lisa' hitmaker explained that he was "done" with being in relationships and wanted to spend time alone.

He said: “I’m just done being in relationships right now. That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic.

“And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

Outside of music, Dominic played drug user Eliott on drama series 'Euphoria' but revealed earlier this year that he was an addict in real life and his struggles could have cost him his role on the show.

Speaking during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Dominic said: "I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, (that’s) mainly about drugs is very difficult.

"Sam [Levinson], the director and writer, got me a sober coach, somebody to be there all the time. It did not work.

"Oh my god. Yeah, dude. I was so f***** up during a lot of that show. It was really bad.”

"I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show… They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.'"