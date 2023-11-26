Girls Aloud are set to perform at Glastonbury.

The pop band consisting of Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh recently announced a reunion tour in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding - who died in 2021 at the age of 39 following a battle with breast cancer - and now an insider has claimed that the fourpiece will be heading to Worthy Farm next year to perform a slot at the annual festival.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Girls Aloud have been at the top of the wishlist to play after rumours of a reunion emerged. The festival needs some girl power after last year’s all-male line-up and the girls fit the bill.

"They also have a huge back catalogue of pop anthems, so all ages will be singing along — exactly what the Legends slot is all about."

The news comes just days after 'The Promise' revealed they are planning to hit the road in May and June 2024 in recognition of this month marking 21 years since they and the late Sarah Harding won 'Popstars: The Rivals'.

Cheryl revealed they had been discussing the plans for some time but put the idea on ice when Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said in a statement: "We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate.

"But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon."

The group plan to use the tour to "celebrate" their late friend.

Cheryl added: "But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”