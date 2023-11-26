G Flip believes Chrishell Stause loving their Australian accent helped them "charm her".

The 29-year-old drummer - whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo - has revealed how they wooed their other half.

The musician told the Syndey Morning Herald: "Chrishell loves my Australian accent and is always mimicking me. Around three times a day she’ll laugh at something I’ve said. I think my accent helped me charm her. She’s tried Vegemite and hates it but she loves Tim Tams, parmas and schnitties. She loves the Aussie life. Chrishell is my best friend and my person."

The loved-up pair - who staged a non-legally binding wedding in Las Vegas in May - met when the 'Selling Sunset' star, 42, was showing G Flip potential houses to buy and they "hit it off" on the second viewing.

They recalled: "I met my spouse in Los Angeles in 2021, as she was my realtor when I moved there. When we met a second time, we really hit it off. As we got to know each other [we realised] our personalities, likes and dislikes, how we treat people and our goals were so similar."

Chrishell dated her boss Jason Oppenheim, 46, before finding The One in G Flip, and is planning to start a family with her "forever partner".

She made the admission after a fan posted a comment on her Instagram page declaring "Miss you with Jason" - prompting Chrishell to insist her followers need to stop wishing for the pair to get back together.

She wrote: "I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It’s never happening."

The former actress - who split from Jason after they struggled to agree on whether to start a family - went on to insist she's settling down with G Flip.

She added: "I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family and everything happened the way it was supposed to."

Chrishell said Jason is a "great friend" but warned fans to stop hoping for a reunion, writing: "The people constantly trying to ‘ship’ us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you."

At the time of her split from Jason back in 2021, Chrishell - who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley - admitted her desire to have a baby was one of the reasons why they decided to part ways.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."