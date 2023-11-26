Prince Albert II of Monaco's son, Alexandre Grimaldi, says Naomi Campbell is like an aunt.

The 20-year-old model - whose mother is former flight attendant Nicole Coste - has revealed his dad's former flame has embraced him like a member of her family.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, he said: "Everyone's been very nice to me.

"It was great to meet her. She was really open and kind of embraced me as like ... a nephew.

"She gave me a bit of advice: just to be careful with anyone looking after me, especially since I'm coming out to the public."

Despite a difficult past, with Alexandre being kept secret from the public for a while, he has enjoyed spending more time with his father lately after spending much of his childhood with his mother between Paris and London.

He said: "With my dad it's good, we're starting to see each other a lot more.

"During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together.

"It's a very good relationship."

Alexandre is the grandchild of the late Hollywood icon Grace Kelly, and although they never met, he and his half-sister actress Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 31 - whose mother is Tamara Rotolo - have been getting him acquainted with her movies.

He said: "I've seen a couple of her Hitchcock movies, my favourite being 'Dial M for Murder'. We [Jazmin and I] talk about her a lot, because of the things we're currently doing - especially Jazmin, as she's sort of following in our grandmother's footsteps in Hollywood. We always talk about that and about how she wants to continue her legacy."