David Bowie's handwritten lyrics could fetch £100,000 at auction.

A double-sided lyric sheet showing the changes the late music legend made to 'Rock N Roll Suicide' and 'Suffragette City' from 1972's 'The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars' are set to go under the hammer.

One side shows that Bowie was planning to add the songs 'It Ain't Easy' and 'Round And Round' (a cover of Chuck Berry's 'Around And Around') to the record.

The former track did make it to the LP, and the latter ended up as a B-side for the UK issue of 'Drive In-Saturday' in 1973.

The sheets will go on sale via Omega Auctions on Tuesday (28.11.23).

The auction house famously sold the lyric sheet for Bowie's mega-hit 'Starman' for more than £200,000.

Auction manager, Dan Muscatelli-Hampson, commented: "There are two real cult favourites in the wonderful David Bowie oeuvre and Suffragette City has been described as one of his very best.

"It is an incredible artefact to have and to hold and it is sure to excite the many millions of Bowie fans around the world, just as the Starman lyrics did.

"We are excited to see what it might achieve on the day."

The lot also includes former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher's lyric book for the Britpop legends' classics, including 'Champagne Supernova', 'She's Electric', 'Rockin' Chair', 'Step Out Tonight' and 'Going Nowhere', and has an estimate of between £30,000 and £50,000.

Elsewhere,

Late Doors frontman Jim Morrison's lyrics could go for £10,000 to £50,000.

And Queen drummer Roger Taylor's signed lyric sheet for the legendary rock band's son Breakthru has an estimate of £10,000, and late frontman Freddie Mercury's pants could sell for £6,000.