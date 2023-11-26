Tiffany Haddish has joked that being arrested was the "answer to her prayers" for a man.

The 43-year-old comedienne was arrested early on Friday (24.11.23) morning in Beverly Hills, California, hours after performing at a comedy show on Thanksgiving for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel whilst DUI and made light of the situation upon her return to the stage on the evening.

Speaking live on stage at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California in an audio clip obtained by TMZ, she said: "I prayed to God for a man with a job, preferably in uniform. And God answered my prayers!"

The 'Girls Trip' star - who was booked by cops in January 2022 in Georgia after cops received a call that a driver was dozing off on the road - was said to have been handcuffed by officers at the scene after they found her vehicle in the middle of the road.

A watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department told Page Six: “We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5.45 this morning.”

He also noted officers were told the driver was “asleep behind the wheel”.

Page Six added sources said Tiffany’s car was “stopped in lanes of traffic” and not pulled over to the side, meaning any vehicles that were driving in the area at that time would have had to go around her car.

It is unclear who placed the call to police and whether it was one of the other drivers on the road.

The watch commander stressed there were “no traffic collisions”.

Tiffany’s condition at the time of her arrest is unclear, but a BHPD spokesperson said: “The investigation led us to arrest her for a DUI.”

The watch commander added: “She’s being booked at our Beverly Hills police jail.”

Police said Tiffany was due to be released on Friday afternoon.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Tiffany appeared cooperative when police put her in handcuffs and walked her to the back of their vehicle.

She was seen wearing a floral red and white blouse, black leggings and black sneakers.