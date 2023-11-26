Paris Hilton is having a "pink Christmas" with her children.

The 42-year-old heiress already has 10-month-old Phoenix with husband Carter Reum but the pair announced earlier this week that they had welcomed daughter London and over the weekend, she posed with her eldest in front of a bright pink Christmas tree to celebrate the new arrival.

She wrote on Instagram: "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas."

The former 'Simple Life' star initially sparked speculation that she had become a mother for the second time earlier this week when posted a picture of a pink outfit emblazoned with the word 'London' - which she has repeatedly said she would choose as a name if she had a little girl - alongside a pair of tiny red sunglasses and a teddy bear.

She captioned the post: "Thankful for my baby girl (sic)"

And amongst the photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations shared to her Instagram Story, Paris also posted a picture of Phoenix which was captioned: "The big brother.

The socialite previously revealed she had always wanted a daughter named after the English capital.

Speaking on a ‘This is Paris’ podcast titled ‘This is… I’m Pregnant??’ before she had her son, she said: “One day I want to have a little girl, and I want to name her London. That’s always been my dream ever since I was a little girl, because I just love London and Paris together.

“For a boy, I want to name him after a city or a country or a state as well. I have a name, but I’m not going to say it yet – I want to keep it a surprise, and I don’t want anyone stealing my baby name for that one. I’ve said London for a long time so I can’t really hide that one now.”

And when she confirmed Phoenix's name, she admitted she had chosen a moniker that would complement London.