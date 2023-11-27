Dean McDermott spent Thanksgiving in a sober living facility.

The 57-year-old actor recently spoke about how his addictions had led to the end of his marriage to Tori Spelling - the mother of his children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and six-year-old Beau - and he confirmed on Thursday (23.11.23) he wouldn't be spending the holidays with his kids as he was focused on staying clean.

The 'Chopped Canada' host shared a video on Instagram in which he reflected on the fact he has “so much to be grateful for this year.”

He added: "I'm going to be spending [the holiday] with my housemates at Freedom House at sober living.

"We're going to have a lot of fun."

Dean then thanked his sponsor and expressed his gratitude for "all the groups" and "different treatment centres".

Speaking from his car, he added: “I’m just truly blessed and I hope everybody has a wonderful, wonderful day.

“Bless you all. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The former 'Due South' actor recently admitted he had "inflicted a lot of damage and pain" on Tori because of his drug and alcohol abuse.

He told DailyMail.com "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman.

'I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make...

"It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day."

Dean - who also has 25-year-old son Jack with first wife Mary Jo Eustace - claimed he and the 'Beverly Hills 90210' star had been living mainly as "roommates" and hadn't shared a bedroom since 2017, and though he is now dating Lily Calo, he will always love his estranged wife.

Speaking from rehab, he said: "Life happens. It's tough having kids. It's tough living in this town, tough, having financial problems. It's just really tough. I'm not making excuses. I certainly had my hand in it in the dissolution of the relationship. But yeah, hasn't been easy. Nothing in life is easy."