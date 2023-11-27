Kerry Katona is worried about her daughter after she experienced a "few fainting spells".

The former Atomic Kitten singer's youngest child, nine-year-old DJ - who she had with late third husband George Kay - has undergone a number of tests and while doctors have reassured the 43-year-old star the youngster is "alright", she admitted she'll continue to be concerned until she's had the full results of the little girl's MRI scan explained.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I have health anxiety when it comes to DJ. I worry about her, especially recently as she’s had a few fainting spells.

"We took her for an MRI and the doctor found something. We’re waiting as her results have been sent to a neurosurgeon, but the doctor seems to think she’s alright.

"He said that lots of us could have what she has but we’ve just not had MRIs."

Meanwhile, Kerry - who is also mother to Molly, 22, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with first husband Brian McFadden, and Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft - recently admitted she is ready to become a grandmother.

She wrote in her column: “I think the next stage of my life is being a grandma and I would love it! If one of the girls turned around to me and said they were pregnant, I'd be over the moon.”

Previously, Kerry - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney - admitted she was still affected by DJ's "traumatic" birth.

She explained: "I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ, and that's why I never want to be pregnant ever again. It was very traumatic and I still think about it.

"It's affected me that much that I don't want another pregnancy. Even though I still want more children, I'm not willing to put my body through that again."