Tyra Banks is embracing her grey hair as she prepares to turn 50 next month.

The 'America's Next Top Model' host will reach the milestone on December 4 and she's opened up about ageing gracefully by refusing Botox injections and keeping herself looking youthful naturally.

She told DailyMail.com: "I’ve got grey hair - I’m not showing it tonight but my man [boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin] loves my grey hair ... When I was younger, 50 was old right? It was like a grandma age or something. Now I look at Jennifer Lopez, I look at Halle Berry, I look at Jennifer Aniston, and I'm like: 'What the hell is 50?' I don't even know. I've even been looking in the mirror and I'm like: 'Really?'"

Tyra went on to insist she thinks putting a bit of weight on has helped keep the wrinkles at bay. She added: "'I do think one secret is extra weight, because I’ve not been too skinny. I think if you’re really skinny, it will age your face. So I think a bit of juice, as it keeps the face nice and juicy naturally. I haven't had injections."

She has previously insist she doesn't want a huge party for her 50th birthday and warned her boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin not to organise a surprise for her.

Tyra told PEOPLE: "My man, he wanted to throw this huge 50 year old birthday for me and I kind of found out about it. I let him know, I have no desire to do that. I just want to go to Disneyland with the family."

She added of her big birthday: "I keep saying I'm 50, even though I'm not, as an excuse. When people ask me I say, 'I ain't doing that - I'm 50'. Or, 'I'm just going to tell you what I think, because I'm 50'."

