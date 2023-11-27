Tesla's Cybertrucks head to the forecourt

Tesla's Cybertrucks are officially making their way to stores.

Elon Musk has confirmed that the much-hyped electric pickups, which underwent changes to "features and functions", will be heading to Tesla stores across North America.

He wrote on his own micro-blogging app X - formerly Twitter: “Cybertrucks are on their way to Tesla stores in North America!”

At the launch back in 2019, Musk admitted there was "room for improvement" after its "armoured glass" shattered in a demonstration.

But that didn't stop thousands upon thousands of people from ordering the sci-fi-inspired automobile, with the CEO noting that he had received 146,000 orders at the time.

Since then, 1.5 million have paid a deposit for one of the futuristic-looking SUVs.

The logistical update comes days ahead of the first Cybertrucks being handed over to customer on November 30, with Musk live-streaming the event from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this year, Musk revealed the Cybertruck won't commence mass production until 2024.

Speaking during the EV firm's 2023 fourth-quarter earnings call, the billionaire businessman explained that manufacturing will begin “sometime this summer", however, mass production won't be until next year.

He continued: “I always try to downplay the start of production.

“It increases exponentially, but it is very slow at first.”

