Bloober Team has urged fans to be patient for the ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake.

The studio is busy developing the title, and has been working on revamp of the acclaimed survival horror title since before its official announcement in October 2022, however, there has been silence on the project for months.

In an X post, the studio assured fans that they are making steady progress with the game.

They wrote: “As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a port of Konami’s plans for the Silent Hill franchise. Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality.

“On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.

“However, we ask kindly for a bit more patience. Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.

“Thank you for your understanding and support!”

When the game was announced last year, Mateusz Lenart, Creative Director and Lead Designer at Bloober Team, made a post to the PlayStation blog revealing what had inspired the remake.

He said: "Silent Hill 2 is a beloved and timeless classic – it’s almost a cliché to say it out loud, but it’s just so true for many of the Bloober Team members. This is also the reason why we approach working on the remake with such great care and respect for the original game.

"With that in mind, one of our primary goals is to preserve the atmosphere that made Silent Hill 2 so exceptional, while also modernizing many aspects of the game’s overall gameplay. We are working closely with the original creators, including Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, to ensure we’re keeping that unique Silent Hill feel intact.”