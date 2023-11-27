‘SCUM’ will be coming to the Xbox.

The open-world zombie survival game has been a PC-exclusive title since it’s launch in 2018. The title was released on Valve’s poplar gaming store Steam in the form of Early Access, and has been getting more and more updates added to it, which has allowed the game to run smoother. Now, the game is ready to make the leap to consoles.

In response to a fan on X asking if the game would ever launch on Xbox, the official SCUM account reassured them that the title would indeed be released on the console.

The post read: "Coming with the 1.0 release!"

Although the game, which is developed by Gamepires and published by Jagex Ltd., was revealed to be coming to Microsoft’s console, there has not been any confirmation as to when the title could be expected to launch on Xbox.

The SCUM X account also showcased what gamers could expect from the 1.0 update in a Tweet on November 25, which will include general stability improvements that will ensure it can perform optimally.

They posted on X: “We hope you're having a great weekend! The whole team is playtesting again, and we wanted to take this opportunity to give you a little sneak peek showcase of the crafting rework.

“We can't wait to share this with you!”