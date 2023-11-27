Mo Gilligan won't be returning to host the BRIT Awards for a third time.

The 'Masked Singer' judge took over from Jack Whitehall and presided over the annual ceremony in 2022 and 2023, but has confirmed he won't be taking the reins again in 2024 because the event clashes with his US comedy tour.

He wrote in a statement shared to Instagram: "I've had the most incredible time working on The Brits but unfortunately as I'll be in the US for my first World Tour next spring, I'm sorry to say that I'll be stepping down from hosting duties for 2024 and handing over the baton.

"It's been phenomenal to work on this iconic event.

"I've loved getting to know all the remarkable people who run The Brit Trust and the outstanding Brit School.

"The tireless work you do to improve lives through the power of music and the creative arts is sensational and I promise to supporting whenever I can."

The 35-year-old star had also shared a tweet from 2011 in which he said: "In 2013 I need to host the #MOBO's or #TheBritAwards *Fingers Crossed*.(sic)"

And Mo thanked broadcasters ITV for making his dream come true.

He added in his statement: "Thank you to ITV for making a young man's dream come true and to all the brilliant performers, guests, production team and most importantly, the viewers at home for all your amazing support.

"It's been an honour. See you on Tour!"

BRIT Awards bosses have paid tribute to their departing host, but have yet to confirm his replacement.

A spokesperson told The Sun Online: "The BRITs are incredibly proud of Mo hosting the awards for the last two years, he is an exceptional entertainer who is going from strength to strength in his career, and we thank him for delivering two brilliant shows for us.

"The live awards show is always evolving, and we are excited to welcome someone new to the helm for 2024, with more details to be announced at a later date."