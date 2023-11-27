Peter Andre's eldest daughter is "so excited" about having a new sibling.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker revealed last month he and wife Emily - who already have Amelia, nine, and seven-year-old Theo together - are expecting another baby, and 16-year-old Princess, whose mother is the singer's first wife Katie Price, is looking forward to helping out with the new arrival.

Speaking to Britain's OK! magazine, Princess said: "I'm honestly so excited.

"I literally love babies, they're just so cute, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Asked if she's ready to change nappies, she laughed: "I wouldn't say fully on board... No, I'm only joking. I feel like I'm a good big sister, and now that I'm older I can help with things and look after the baby."

As well as Amelia and Theo, Princess is also older sister to Katie and ex-husband Kieran Hayler's children Jett, 10, and nine-year-old Bunny, and the social media star loves seeing their changing personalities.

She said: "With my younger siblings, it's just so nice to see them grow up.

"They're reaching double digits now and it's amazing to watch them all grow and become their own people. I love seeing their different personalities and seeing them all have their own lives."

And Princess is delighted to see her older brother, 18-year-old Junior, making strides in his music career after his first two singles, 'Slide' and 'Only One' reached number one in the iTunes chart in their first week of release.

She said: "I'm very proud of him, I think he's doing so well.

"In my opinion, he's really good at music I'm his No1 fan!".

With the festive season rapidly approaching, Princess - who also has another half-brother, 21-year-old Harvey, her mother's son with Dwight Yorke - can't wait to get together with her family.

She said: "It's the best thing about Christmas. I love seeing the joy of my siblings, especially as they're younger so they obviously believe in it all.

"I love the build-up too, the Christmas music and the Christmas pyjamas. It's all about spending time with family and having a good time.

"I started buying my presents early because I've got such a big family. I have to have a huge pile in my bedroom and then work out which presents are for who!"