Eva Longoria's 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars helped her to deal with fame.

The 48-year-old actress previously starred on the hit comedy-drama series alongside the likes of Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, and Felicity Huffman, and Eva still appreciates the support she received from the other cast members.

During an appearance on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Eva explained: "They all had such a better handle on fame, on that narrative.

"I’m like, ‘[People] are saying we’re fighting.’ They’re like, ‘Well, that’s just a narrative they do on women because we’re over 40 on a television show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeahhh.’ I wasn’t even that smart to understand that."

Eva recalled being in a "bubble" while the outside world speculated that the co-stars were all fighting with each other.

She shared: "Anything that happened outside the show, we were like, ‘What?’ We could never come up for air to really get outside of ourselves.

"We were only on the set … I remember that noise being outside of us. We were in such a bubble with our crew and each other."

Eva was consumed by her role on the show, and she barely paid any attention to the external noise.

The actress - who received Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her performance on the show - said: "All that stuff of ‘we’re fighting,’ even like, ‘No. 1 show, you’re amazing’ - good and bad, it didn’t penetrate, because we were working, and I was exhausted.

"People ask me that a lot. ‘Were you guys really fighting?’ And I was like, ‘God, I forgot that was a thing.’ It was a thing. It was a big thing."