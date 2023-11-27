Kylie Jenner feels she's proved people "wrong" with the success of her make-up business.

The 26-year-old make-up mogul has enjoyed huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics brand - but Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, initially warned her that the venture could easily flop.

The brunette beauty told Interview magazine: "Proving people wrong was a challenge, but so was building it from the ground up.

"It was me and my mom and we never made a make-up line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life.

"I think we ordered 5,000 of each colour; that was the minimum. And she was like, 'You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colours.'"

Kylie initially found it "hard" to get her brand off the ground.

However, she's also relished the challenge of growing her company.

Kylie - who founded her business back in 2014 - shared: "Then it broke in two seconds, and that’s when we were like, 'Okay, how do we do this? How do we make these faster and better?'

"We got in my mom’s car and drove all over California and visited all these factories. Finding the best manufacturer was difficult. We were a new company, so growing in front of a lot of people was hard. You don’t have room to make mistakes.

"But it wasn’t a bad thing. It was so successful and it was the best time of my life."