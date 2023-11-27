Dolly Parton is a "low-tech girl in a high-tech world".

The 77-year-old singer has revealed that she refuses to send text messages because she doesn't want to talk to everybody "that wants to talk to [her]".

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Dolly explained: "I always say I'm a low-tech girl in a high-tech world, but I surround myself with all these people that are into this high-tech world. I don't want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me. I don't text because I don't want to have to answer.

"If somebody calls me, I'll answer if I want to talk to them or I'll call them back when I can. Otherwise, I got too much to think about to clutter my mind up with everything else. I'm certainly not a stupid person.

"I could learn it if I wanted to, but I'd rather just have my fax machine, call in my creative stuff to my crew, and I've got the best crew in the world."

Meanwhile, Dolly previously revealed that she "hates" politics.

The award-winning star has adopted an apolitical stance throughout her career, and Dolly confessed that she's scared of alienating "half" of her fans by making a political statement.

Asked why she's avoided politics for so many years, Dolly told the Guardian newspaper: "Because you’re going to lose half your audience.

"Even within my own family, especially the last few years since Donald Trump and Joe Biden, all that, it’s like we can’t even go to a family dinner any more. Especially if people are drinking - they get in a damn fight at the table."