Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods never "cut each other off".

The 26-year-old star had a public falling out with Jordyn in 2019, after she kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson - but Kylie has now claimed that they never lost contact with each other.

Kylie told Interview magazine: "Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything.

"We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore."

Kylie and Jordyn, 26, were "attached at the hip" at one point in time.

And although their relationship has changed over recent years, Kylie has learnt some important lessons through their falling out.

She shared: "There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen.

"We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."

Meanwhile, Tristan recently addressed the controversy with Kylie during an episode of 'The Kardashians'.

The sports star - who has been involved in multiple cheating scandals over the years - said: "Everyone got affected differently but I think you were affected the most by the situation with losing a sister basically.

"You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your guys' connection, you guys were like two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right, and wasn’t smart, made it tough for you and Khloe."