Paris Hilton feels "complete" after welcoming a baby girl.

The 42-year-old star and her husband Carter Reum are both "over the moon" after they recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named London, via a surrogate.

Paris - who also has a ten-month-old son called Phoenix - told the 'TODAY' show: "She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl. We're just over the moon."

The blonde beauty recently announced the arrival of their daughter via a social media post.

Alongside a photo of some baby clothes, Paris wrote on Instagram: "Thankful for my baby girl [tears, heart and baby emojis] (sic)"

Paris also revealed the inspiration behind her baby's name.

She said on the 'I am Paris' podcast: "I've always wanted to name my daughter London. I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter."

In October, Paris revealed that she would love to have a baby girl.

The TV star told E! News at the time: "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."

Paris loves the challenge of motherhood. The reality star also revealed that she's "never felt so happy".

Paris shared: "It's been such a special time.

"My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner - just my everything.

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy."