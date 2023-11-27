Jennifer Lawrence's appearance has changed because she's "ageing" - not because of plastic surgery.

The 33-year-old actress acknowledges that her appearance has changed over recent years, but Jennifer insists she hasn't gone under the knife.

The Hollywood star - who gave birth to her son, Cy, in February 2022 - told Interview magazine: "I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m ageing.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"

What's more, Jennifer highlighted the influence of Hung Vanngo, the acclaimed make-up artist.

She explained: "I also think it’s incredible what make-up can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed that she struggles with mom guilt.

The award-winning actress confessed that she was still trying to come to terms with the demands of motherhood.

Jennifer - who married Cooke Maroney in 2019 - told Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series: "Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty.

"I'm playing with him and I'm like, 'Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'"