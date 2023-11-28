Tiffany Haddish plans to "get help" after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

The 43-year-old star was found asleep in her car over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and the actress has now pledged that it will "never happen again".

Tiffany - who claimed that her Tesla parked itself after she dozed off behind the wheel - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

Despite this, Tiffany praised the Beverly Hills Police Department for their handling of the situation.

The actress also insisted that she remains in good spirits, in spite of her arrest.

In 2022, meanwhile, Tiffany was arrested in Atlanta for DUI.

The movie star was also charged with improper stopping on a roadway, and she subsequently joked about the situation during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

The award-winning star - who enjoyed her big breakthrough in the 2017 comedy movie 'Girls Trip' - said: "I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform.

"I wasn't expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I've got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better."

Police told PEOPLE at the time: "Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."

The actress was eventually released after posting a $1,666 bond.